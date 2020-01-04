Rieck, Hazel M.

MADISON - Born in Cambridge, England in 1930, Hazel passed away at her home in Madison on Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her beloved sister, Ena (Paul) Collins of Cambridge, England; children, Lisa (Kirk) Keller, Ann Bond and Kurt (Drea) Rieck; and her grandchildren, Sara (Nate) Johnson, Katie (Jonathan Gabis) Keller and Jack Keller, Noah Mercado and Henry Rieck; and great-granddaughters, Katherine and Alexandra Johnson.