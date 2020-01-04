Rieck, Hazel M.

Rieck, Hazel M.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Born in Cambridge, England in 1930, Hazel passed away at her home in Madison on Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her beloved sister, Ena (Paul) Collins of Cambridge, England; children, Lisa (Kirk) Keller, Ann Bond and Kurt (Drea) Rieck; and her grandchildren, Sara (Nate) Johnson, Katie (Jonathan Gabis) Keller and Jack Keller, Noah Mercado and Henry Rieck; and great-granddaughters, Katherine and Alexandra Johnson.

“Nana” had a fondness for children, animals of all kinds, and flowers, having been a wonderful gardener. She was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Parish in Middleton.

A mass will be held at a later date. Informed Choice Funerals is assisting the family.

Rieck, Hazel

Hazel Rieck
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Rieck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics