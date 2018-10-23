STOUGHTON—Jeff L. Riddle, age 62, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Madison on April 19, 1956, to Austin and Sadie (Bingham) Riddle. Jeff graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975. On Nov. 2, 1985, he married the love of his life, Michaela “Shelly” (Hull) Riddle, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
Jeff worked as a semi-truck driver for various companies in the Madison area and retired from UPS Freight in April of this year. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved riding his motorcycle with his wife. Jeff also enjoyed spending time vacationing and camping with friends and family. He loved his son, Lucas’ breakfasts, when he came to visit and spending time on the water fishing with his son, Andrew.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Shelly; sons, Lucas and Andrew; sisters, Arlene Pauley and Karen Santos; brother, Dennis (Brenda) Riddle; brothers-in-law, Doug Hull, Scott (Jennifer) Hull and Bill Drenkhahn; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Austin; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Jan Hull; sisters, Janet Riddle and Shirley Drenkhahn; brother, Larry Riddle; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Pauley and Tony Santos.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park and the family will be holding a luncheon to celebrate Jeff’s life at Springer’s on Lake Kegonsa, 3097 Sunnyside St., Stoughton, after the burial. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate or the American Brain Tumor Association https://www.abta.org/. Special thank you to Jeff’s family and friends for all of their loving care and support while Jeff was going through this terrible illness. We would also like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare.
