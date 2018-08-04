MADISON—Danny L. Riddle, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. He was born on March 14, 1956, in Portage, the son of Millard and Freida (Goltz) Riddle Jr. Danny worked for UW Hospital for 10 years. He loved to play cards and bowl.
Danny is survived by his brothers, Michael and Paul (Beverly); and a niece and nephews, Jennifer, Joseph, Scott, John and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Albert; paternal grandparents, Millard Riddle Sr. and Barbara Schmidt; maternal grandparents, August Goltz and Anna Heimbecker; and two sisters-in-law, Christine and Helen Riddle.
Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and Beth, and the staff of Integrity for their loving care given to Danny. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
