Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Danny L. Riddle, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. He was born on March 14, 1956, in Portage, the son of Millard and Freida (Goltz) Riddle Jr. Danny worked for UW Hospital for 10 years. He loved to play cards and bowl.

Danny is survived by his brothers, Michael and Paul (Beverly); and a niece and nephews, Jennifer, Joseph, Scott, John and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Albert; paternal grandparents, Millard Riddle Sr. and Barbara Schmidt; maternal grandparents, August Goltz and Anna Heimbecker; and two sisters-in-law, Christine and Helen Riddle.

Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and Beth, and the staff of Integrity for their loving care given to Danny. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Riddle, Danny L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.