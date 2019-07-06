FITCHBURG - Carol Riddiough, age 81, of Fitchburg, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Josephine (Schneider) Flynn.
Carol graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1955. On Oct. 27, 1956, she married Lazelle "Bud" Riddiough after they met at a square dance on the Capitol Square. Carol was first and foremost, a wife, mother and grandmother. She worked at First Wisconsin Bank before retiring in 2004. After retirement, she was a member of the Northern Lights Condo Association social committee, as well as a member of the St. Maria Goretti Parish.
Carol enjoyed baking and was known lovingly as a "food pusher." She was an enthusiastic card player, and enjoyed board games, gardening, and sewing items such as doll clothes. Carol had an infectious laugh, the patience of a saint, was loyal, generous, devout and selfless. She was the sun at the center of the family universe, and she will be missed immensely.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bud; her children, Tim (Jessica) Riddiough, Diane (Brian Donovan) Murphy, Allen (Beth) Riddiough and Brad (Heidi) Riddiough; and her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Claire, Max, Rachel, Anna, Kaleigh and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019. Burial was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. Visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.