MADISON - Carol Riddiough, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, 53711, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial is at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.
