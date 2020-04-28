Rickli, Arlene

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Arlene Rickli, 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison. Arlene was born on June 26, 1922, in Iowa county. She was the first daughter of Theodore and Ruth (Heuser) Thompson. She graduated from Barneveld High School in 1937. She worked in the bookkeeping department at Ray O Vac in Madison for 60 years.

Arlene enjoyed many extensive trips with her traveling buddy, Bea. Later, she liked to visit casinos and in the last few years, play bingo. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sisters, Velma Hare of Madison and Betty Brereton of Lodi; and ten nephews and nieces.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harland, Lavern and Raymond Thompson; and one niece and one nephew.

Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery with Reverend Mike Brown officiating. Memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis. 53711 or Bethel Lutheran Church at 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, Wis. 53703.

Thank you to the staff at Agrace and Oak Park for Arlene’s care, and a special shout out to Nurse Lisa.

