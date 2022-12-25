May 19, 1943—Dec. 9, 2022

GULFPORT, FL—Rick Thomas Rubow, died after a brief and sudden illness on December 9, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Rubow; mother, Florence (Wilson) Rubow; sister, Janet Rubow; and brother-in-law, Michael Crippen. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Flynn; brother-in-law, William Flynn; sisters-in-law: Christine Crippen and Francesca Cofone; and nephew, Daniel Flynn.

Rick was born in Wausau, WI, and attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison where he received a PhD in Psychology. During his career he worked as an academic researcher, had a private practice, and did child custody evaluations.

Rick enjoyed travel, theater, wine tasting, boating, watercolor painting and a long time practice of Tai Chi. His interests were varied and he always enjoyed engaging friends in thoughtful discussion. Rick always saw the best in others and was a caring and loyal friend. He will be missed by life-long friends in Madison, WI, and his-family of newly found friends in Gulfport, FL.

The family wishes to thank the very caring medical staff at Palms of Pasadena Hospital. There will be a service at a later date in Madison, WI.