MIDDLETON—Lawras “Larry” Richgels, age 101, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018. He was born Aug. 6, 1916, in Fennimore, Wis., the son of Barney and Elizabeth (Bunzel) Richgels. Larry was united in marriage to Carol McClenahan on Nov. 4, 1940, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison.
Larry is survived by his four daughters, Beverly (Jack) Pfister, Joellyn Richgels, Ginny Schulz and Rosanne Richgels; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many dear friends and relatives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; an infant daughter, Donna; his daughter, Patricia Dorn; and a son-in-law, Jeff Schulz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or All Saints Assisted Living, 519 Commerce Drive, Madison, WI 53719.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
