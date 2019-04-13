MADISON - John H. Richert, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019, of apparent heart failure.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12 Noon, with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. A visitation will be held at church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow.
A full obituary will be published at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.