Richardson, Shawn R.

DEFOREST—Shawn R. Richardson, 53, of DeForest, Wis., formally of Platteville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home of natural causes. A public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, where a scripture wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. A private mass of christian burial will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin. Public graveside services will held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Platteville, where graveside military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 42 and VFW Post 5274, please join us for a luncheon after, at the Melby Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Shawn R. Richardson Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.