MAZOMANIE / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Charlotte H. “Sally” Richardson, age 96, passed away Oct. 31, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hooverson Funeral Home, Mazomanie.

Celebrate
the life of: Richardson, Charlotte H. "Sally"
