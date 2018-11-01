MAZOMANIE / PRAIRIE DU SAC - Charlotte H. "Sally" Richardson, age 96, passed away Oct. 31, 2018. She was born on Feb. 19, 1922, in Richland County, the daughter of Carl and Bessie (Roberts) Watt. Charlotte attended Richland Center schools graduating in 1939. She was united in marriage to David Buchanan on Sept. 26, 1944. She later married Lloyd Richardson on Dec. 29, 1967. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Sally retired in 1970 following employment at CUNA, WI State Department of Administration, Forest Products Lab., Graber's, Emporium, Manchester's, and Marshall Fields. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, playing cards, watching the Packers, the Red Hatters and was an animal lover of dogs, cats and feeding the birds.
She is survived by her son, Harlan (Bonnie) Buchanan, of Madison; grandchildren, Dale (Jennifer) of Nibley, Utah, Lynn (Matt) Poster of Madison, and Scott Buchanan of Madison, Ray (Joylin) Buchanan II of Cross Plains, Julie (Chris) Watson, Cross Plains; great grandchildren, Logan, Hunter and Ethan Buchanan of Utah, Conner and Mason Poster, of Madison, Callie Buchanan of Madison, Teryn , Quinn Buchanan, Cross Plains, and Magnolia "Maggie" Watson, Cross Plains; niece, Marie Bryant. She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond; granddaughter, Jill Buchanan; daughter in law, Charleen Pertzborn; sister, Shirley Baumann; brothers, Donald and Harlan; nephews, Gregory and Stanley Watt.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.