Richards, William "Bill" Rolland

CHETEK - William "Bill" Rolland Richards, age 72 of Chetek, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He was born on September 23, 1947 in Richland Center, the son of Hyatt and Helen (Annear) Richards. After years of working with his dad at Agricultural Woods, he traveled to Madison to work with his brother Joe at Hemispheric Travel, followed by arranging sports tours under Bill Richards' Sports Desk. Always wanting to live in Chetek at the family cottage, he headed north and in 1989 began Home Spun Tours in Rice Lake.
His faith, his hope, his humor and his love of family were his greatest joys.
He is survived by his children Sheila Richards and Joshua Richards both of Rice Lake; two grandchildren, Mathias Weber and Madeline Weber, his sister Jane Snowden of Rice Lake; two special nephews Michael Snowden & Joseph (Liz) Mason and family, Abby & Max; along with many cousins and friends. Bill is also survived by his special companion and friend Patti Granger of Arizona.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Christopher Richards, his parents Hyatt and Helen Richards; a half brother Joe Mason and brother-in-law Terry Snowden.
When Bill wasn't creating the spectacular beauty of his Lake home, Birchmont, he was delighting in showing people the beauty of America and all the amazing places in between. His passion for the Badgers, Packers and all the sports his grandchildren participated in, was widely known. He was a generous, creative, loving and knowledgeable father, papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Those traits guided him as a businessman and he proudly exemplified the slogan, "More of What You Are Going For"!
Memorials for Bill will be given to his church, United Presbyterian Church in Rice Lake.
Private family services will be held at this time because of the Coronavirus Pandemic at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, but a celebration of his life will be held when we can all safely gather to share stories, laughter and our love for Bill.
