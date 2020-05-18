Richards, William "Bill" Rolland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHETEK - William "Bill" Rolland Richards, age 72 of Chetek, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was born on September 23, 1947 in Richland Center, the son of Hyatt and Helen (Annear) Richards. After years of working with his dad at Agricultural Woods, he traveled to Madison to work with his brother Joe at Hemispheric Travel, followed by arranging sports tours under Bill Richards' Sports Desk. Always wanting to live in Chetek at the family cottage, he headed north and in 1989 began Home Spun Tours in Rice Lake.

His faith, his hope, his humor and his love of family were his greatest joys.

He is survived by his children Sheila Richards and Joshua Richards both of Rice Lake; two grandchildren, Mathias Weber and Madeline Weber, his sister Jane Snowden of Rice Lake; two special nephews Michael Snowden & Joseph (Liz) Mason and family, Abby & Max; along with many cousins and friends. Bill is also survived by his special companion and friend Patti Granger of Arizona.

Bill was preceded in death by his son Christopher Richards, his parents Hyatt and Helen Richards; a half brother Joe Mason and brother-in-law Terry Snowden.