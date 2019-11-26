Richards, William

William "Bill" G. Richards

OSHKOSH - William “Bill” G. Richards, M.D., 93, of Oshkosh and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, Wis. A memorial gathering for Dr. Bill Richards will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Wayland Academy Kimberly Chapel, 101 N. University Ave. with The Rev. Jack Stubbs officiating. For further information, details and to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.koepsellfh.com. The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

