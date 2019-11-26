OSHKOSH - William “Bill” G. Richards, M.D., 93, of Oshkosh and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, Wis. A memorial gathering for Dr. Bill Richards will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Wayland Academy Kimberly Chapel, 101 N. University Ave. with The Rev. Jack Stubbs officiating. For further information, details and to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.koepsellfh.com. The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...VERY WINDY ON WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * TIMING...BEGINNING AFTER SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY AND LASTING THROUGH THE DAY. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&
To send flowers to the family of William Richards, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Freedom Carpeting
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The state's first female state senator was an advocate for women's issues in the 1970s and later a health care executive in New York.
Funeral Homes
Madison-west
608-238-3434