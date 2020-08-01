Richards, Orlen E.

ITHACA/RICHLAND CENTER - Orlen E. Richards, age 86, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Richland Hospital due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis, a condition he suffered from for many years but did not let slow him down. He was born Jan. 28, 1934, to Alta and Clyde Richards and raised on the rural farm north of Ithaca. Orlen graduated from Ithaca High School in 1952 after receiving the State Farmer Degree from the Future Farmers of America, he promptly married his high school sweetheart, Alice Winslow.

Orlen farmed for many years on the family farm. He and Alice were recognized as the Richland County Outstanding Young Farmers in the late 60s and hosted the Richland County Holstein Twilight Meeting in the early 70s. During this time Orlen served on the Consumers Coop Board of Directors for over 15 years, the Associated Milk Producers Board of Directors, the Ithaca School District Board of Education, and for over 25 years he served on the Franklin Farmers Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors. Beginning at the age of 16, Orlen began playing piano and organ at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church for services; he taught Sunday school and served on many committees for the church. Early in his life he also took over the Richards Insurance Agency when, in 1959, his father passed away. He became the 3rd generation serving neighbors and friends through the business his grandfather, O.E. Richards, started, and that continues today.