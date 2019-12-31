Richards, Jean

SPRING GREEN - Jean Richards, age 75, of Spring Green, passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St John Catholic Church in Spring Green, Wis., with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation at: mplsheart.org/donate or St. John Catholic School. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. John Catholic Church
129 W. Daley Street
Spring Green, WI 53588
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Catholic Church
129 W. Daley Street
Spring Green, WI 53588
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Catholic Church
129 W. Daley Street
Spring Green, WI 53588
