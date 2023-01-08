Richard William"Dick" Rasmusssen

Oct. 26, 1935 – Jan. 1, 2023

VERONA—Richard William “Dick” Rasmussen, 87 years young, peacefully passed away on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Oct. 26, 1935, to Harry and Elsie (Hammerly) Rasmussen, in Mazomanie, Wis.

Dick grew up in Madison and attended West High School. He was a very active young man with many interests that lead him to a life of success. Dick embraced an opportunity to purchase a company in 1963 later known as Body Shop Supply Company, Inc. In 1976, he founded PBE Jobbers Warehouse Inc. Dick also had many real estate endeavors. 50-plus years later he completely retired and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Dick was an avid reader, writer of poems and songs and also a huge Packers fan. His hobbies spanned from picking a guitar in the silence, to blasting a variety of music on his stereo. Dick loved his dogs and they gave him great company. He was a bicyclist aficionado traveling all over the country to ride up and down the mountains in places such as Hawaii and Colorado. Dick collected many cars and each one had a story to tell. His buddies from a young age kept in touch and started a “Kick Start Gang” riding their motorcycles in their later years together. Dick loved nature and being “in the woods.” He would spend hours clearing trails, watching the wildlife and the sunsets with his dogs by his side. Many people were touched by Dick’s kindness and generosity.

Dick is survived by his daughters, Denise Vial, Sina Sundby and Carla (David) Maier; grandchildren, Katelynn Sundby, Heather Gruenke, Chandra (Torrance) Holmes and Erica Vial; great-grandchildren, Camron Behnke, Mason Jackson, Brooke Dennis, and Lillian, Vivian and Tyson Gruenke; his grand dogs, The Howard, LB, Ludwig and Pearl; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his lifelong friend and mother of their daughters, Jan Rasmussen; his parents, Harry and Elsie; his brother, Robert Rasmussen; and sisters, Lucile Rettenmund and Carol Rose.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. A service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

The family wants to express their gratitude to all the staff at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate attention.

Memorials may be gifted in Dick’s name to the German Shepherd Rescue Alliance of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 7354, Madison, WI 53707. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

