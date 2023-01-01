March 4, 1932 – Dec. 21, 2022

MADISON – Richard W. “Dick” Lynch, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1932, in Columbus, the son of Ernest and Ivah (Boness) Lynch. Dick loved to be on the farm and worked at Oscar Mayer for 30 years in the spice department.

Dick was married to his wife Lucinda for 45 years until her passing in 1996. He was a wonderful father who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter. Dick spent his last 16 years with his loving companion, Mary Anne. He enjoyed playing Euchre at the local bar. Dick enjoyed family get-togethers, getting in on the football pool, and his weekly lottery tickets.

Dick is survived by his daughters, Gail Harrison and Tami Lynch; grandsons, Doug Dahlman, Adrian (Shiva) Borseth and Eric (Lynda) Borseth; granddaughter-in-law, Kathleen Borseth; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Loriene Benninger and Donna Jean Leverentz; brother, Jack (Crystal) Lynch; sister-in-law, Shirley Mabis; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Adam Borseth, and brothers, Marvin, Robert, Gerald, Ernest, Kenneth, and Clayton.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Entombment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A very special thanks to Mary Anne Davis for taking such loving care of our father. Richard’s family would like to thank the McFarland EMS for the intensive care they gave him.

