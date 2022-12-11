MADISON – Richard Thomas Drause, age 70, of Madison, Wis., passed away on November 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice following a courageous battle with ALS. During the final months of Richard’s life, he was lovingly cared for by lifelong friends: Carol (Smokie) Meagher, Judy Ostberg, and his sister, Wanda M. Drause Verdon. Richard was born in Madison, Wis., to parents Raymond M. and Dorothy M. (Rapa) Drause.

Richard graduated from Madison East High School in 1971. A lifelong bachelor, he was a caring brother, loving uncle and dedicated friend giving us guidance, support, a bit of mischief and an occasional cookie! Richard was an avid outdoorsman and NRA member who loved to fish, hunt, camp, cook, and ride motorcycles. He often shared the game he harvested with friends and family. Richard practiced the ideals as he stated in his father’s eulogy “to love each other, the love of things dear to him like all outdoor sports, especially hunting, fishing, and the beauty of nature. He was always there for us when anyone needed any help or advice, but also stressed the importance of self-reliance, a good job, and to love God.”

From his late teens to the end of his life he was a loyal member of the Capital City Riders Motorcycle Club where he made many lifelong friends and enjoyed a fraternal relationship with many others. From a young age Richard displayed a natural aptitude for fixing and building things. His finest work was adding a turbo charger and nitrous oxide to his 1947 knucklehead Harley, Dirty Ed. This led him to a lifelong career as a mechanic. He spent many years as a truck mechanic at Capital City International and later in similar roles working in fleet services for the City of Madison.

Richard is survived by his brother, Raymond W. (Mina) Drause of Simpsonville, S.C.; sister, Wanda M. Drause Verdon (Bruce) of Madison, Wis.; nephews: Christopher (Erin), Stefon, Brian (Angela), Raymond J.R. (Natalia); niece, Beret; and many other grand-nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Mark E. Drause; brother-in-law, Curtis Verdon; and beloved cats: Porky Pie, Missy, and Baby.

Richard’s family would like to extend a special thank you and their appreciation to all the staff at Agrace Hospice.

At Richard’s request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Donations in his name may be made to the Empty Stocking Club and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

