March 3, 1966 – Nov. 12, 2022

ARENA — Richard “Rick” Wille, age 56, of Arena, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on March 3, 1966, in Madison, the son of Marland and Linda (Ballweg) Wille.

Rick graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1985. He married the love of his life, Amy Nelson, on Jan. 2, 1993.

Rick was employed by Rachel Construction and was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139 since 1988. He was a hard worker and loved his job as a Heavy Machine Operator.

Rick loved the outdoors, hunting, and ATVing. He enjoyed sharing his passion for nature with his kids by teaching them how to hunt and fish. Rick loved going out for coffee with his children and buddies and going out for prime rib with his wife. He attended Curtiss Street Bible Fellowship with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Amy; sons, Richard and Matthew; daughter, Emily (Jon Eno); mother, Linda; brothers, John Wille and Ed Wille; sister, Sandy (Steve) Brandt; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marland; grandparents, Henry and Alice Wille, and Silvinus and Charleen Ballweg; in-laws, Knute and Esther Nelson; and other beloved relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at CURTISS STREET BIBLE FELLOWSHIP, 10416 Curtiss Road, Mazomanie, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. An additional visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center St.

(608) 767-3684