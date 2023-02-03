He attended Oregon High School and was in the class of 1996, and most probably heard his famous soccer story. Rick had been employed at GE Healthcare for 12 years where he made a lot of good friends over the years, also doing snow plowing on the side. He was a man of stories and loved to exaggerate every story he told. Rick and Jeni had been together since 1998, and later married on August 1, 2009. Together they had one son Ricky, whom he loved dearly. Rick loved to go camping, sitting around a bonfire and singing karaoke, smoking meat, hunting and fishing, and playing disc golf. His friends were everything to him as well as his dogs, Marley and Bandit. He thought he was a meteorologist letting everyone know what the forecast would be.