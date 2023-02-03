Nov. 28, 1977—Jan. 29, 2023
MCFARLAND—Richard “Rick” Thompson-Knuteson, age 45, passed away on January 29, 2023, unexpectedly. Rick was born on November 28, 1977 in Madison, Wisconsin to parents David and Nancy (Anderson) Thompson.
He attended Oregon High School and was in the class of 1996, and most probably heard his famous soccer story. Rick had been employed at GE Healthcare for 12 years where he made a lot of good friends over the years, also doing snow plowing on the side. He was a man of stories and loved to exaggerate every story he told. Rick and Jeni had been together since 1998, and later married on August 1, 2009. Together they had one son Ricky, whom he loved dearly. Rick loved to go camping, sitting around a bonfire and singing karaoke, smoking meat, hunting and fishing, and playing disc golf. His friends were everything to him as well as his dogs, Marley and Bandit. He thought he was a meteorologist letting everyone know what the forecast would be.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jeni; son, Ricky (Skylar); parents, Nancy and David Thompson; siblings: Billy (Lindsey) Thompson, nephews: Brayden and Layton; sister, Stacy Thompson, niece and nephew: Khia and Jeremy; mother-in-law, Pat Olson; brother-in-law, Andy (Nichole) Gundlach, nephew and niece Aiden and Addy; furbabies, Marley and Bandit. He is furthered survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He was loved by so many close friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his uncle, and many close friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A luncheon will follow the visitation at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillion Drive, Madison.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257