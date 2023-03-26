March 9, 1943 – March 19, 2023

MADISON — Dick, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Medina Manor Nursing Center. Dick was born on March 9, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gerald and Elaine (Roscoe) Coleman.

Dick lived his entire life in Madison. He enlisted in the Army right out of high school, spent a few years stationed in Colorado Springs, Colo., before returning to Madison. Then went on to become a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines. He loved traveling, especially the bus charters to the Grand Ole Opry where he loved hanging out backstage with all the performers. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cruising around Madison, attending sporting events and just relaxing at Tenney Park overlooking the lake.

Dick is survived by his only son, Ronald R. Coleman (Connie) of Pardeeville; his brother, Raymond (Huong) Coleman of Madison; his sister, Pam (Paul) Muehlbaurer of DeForest; his former wife and mother of his son, Carol Lange of Deerfield; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many family members, and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his Parents and Grandparents.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the VA Hospital Madison, Medina Manor Nursing Center, and St. Croix Hospice Durand IL, for the amazing care, kindness, dignity, and compassion they all provided during this difficult time.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, In the Chapel at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI 53716.

Following the ceremony there will be a luncheon at the VFW Post 8483, located at 5737 County Hwy. CV, Madison, WI 53704.