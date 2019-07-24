PORTAGE - Richard N. "Dick" Booth, age 86, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, after a brief stay at Tivoli. He was born in Portage on July 19, 1933, the son of Ward and Edna (Chapel) Booth. A lifelong resident of Portage, Dick graduated from Portage High School in 1951. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. On June 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Port at the First United Methodist Church in Portage. Together, they had two children, Gregg and Susan. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Dick dedicated 48 years to the United States Postal Service, and retired in 2012 at the age of 78. Dick loved to travel, and plan many family vacations to ballparks, national parks, and historical museums. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed walking through Portage listening to Frank Sinatra on his Walk-Man.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; his son, Gregg (Sherill), their children Nathan and Blair; his daughter, Sue (John) Grunder, their daughters Sammi (Tyler) Caulum and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn (Harold) Hanson, Peggy (Ernest) Schmidt, Norma (Nyrval) Richards, and brother, Ward (Betty) Booth.
Per Dick's request, there will be no formal funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Portage, the Alzheimer's Association, or Agrace Hospice in Richard's name.
A special thank you to the staff at Tivoli and Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support to Dick and his family.
