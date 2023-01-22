Nov. 12, 1931 – Jan. 15, 2023

STOUGHTON — Richard Lee Attewell, age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.

He was born in Oakdale on November 12, 1931, the son of William and Geneva Attewell. Richard grew up in Tomah. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Korean war. In February 1953, Richard married Faye McNitt. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. Richard worked for F.W. Means (now Aramark) for over 30 years as a route salesman. He enjoyed working on cars back in the ’50s and ’60s when cars were easier to fix. Richard was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was a member of the Stoughton VFW.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Faye; two sons: Greg (Karen) and James (Barb); three grandchildren: Cory, Jennifer, and Amanda; three great-grandchildren: Ayden, Izabel, and Rayne; sister-in-law, Karen Attewell; numerous special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher; and four siblings: Philys (Thomas) Fritter, Viola (Chuck) Wright, Maxine (Robert) Krengel, and William Attewell.

Memorial services will be planned for April 2023, with date and time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation, or to any local animal shelter or humane society of the donors choice.

A special thank you to the staff of Skaalen Home, Agrace Hospice, and Stoughton Senior Center for their care and friendship.

