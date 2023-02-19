Feb. 20, 1940 – Jan. 7, 2023

On January 7, 2023, Richard Jon “Dick” Miller departed this earth unexpectedly in a place he wouldn’t normally have chosen — Las Vegas.

Born on February 20, 1940, to Alpha and Edward Miller, Dick lived his formative years in Oregon, Ill.. He had two older siblings, Eugene and JoAnn, whom he admired and idolized.

Dick was a standout athlete at Oregon High School and lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He received a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he competed in track and cross country.

At UW, Dick developed an appreciation for other cultures and after one year of teaching Social Studies, he joined the Peace Corps. He spent two years teaching in Ethiopia. This decision to live abroad formulated his love of living a simple life and solidified his commitment to educating others.

Dick met his soulmate, Miriam in Joliet, Ill. They started out as tennis partners and colleagues at Hufford Junior High, but soon realized they came from similar backgrounds and a shared love of service. They married and forged a life together that included teaching in Kansas through the AmeriCorps VISTA program. They eventually settled in Middleton, Wis., where they raised two wonderful children, Lisa (Chris Siems) and Benjamin.

Dick was humble and gentle, and lived a full life of 82 years. He could spin a basketball as well as a story. Of all his accomplishments, he was especially proud of his work as an employee assistance counselor and his various teaching and volunteer positions.

In recent years, he enjoyed daily walks with Miriam, biking, reading, playing Scrabble, and cheering on the Packers and Badgers. With both of his children living in Portland, Ore., he also enjoyed traveling to the Pacific Northwest for long coastal walks and throwing the ball for their grand dog Ripley.

“Mr. Richard” would remind us to use humor to get through the tough times, to move every day, and to always be kind.

A family memorial Mass will take place on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Oregon, Ill., at. St. Mary’s with Richard’s nephew Fr. Marty Miller presiding.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Lakeview Park where Richard spent 20-plus years teaching tennis.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Richard loved volunteering there and supporting local youth.