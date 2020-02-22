Richard, Jeanette Marion

MOUNT HOREB — Jeanette Marion Richard, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Ingleside Manor. Jeanette was born on June 29, 1925, in Barneveld, the daughter of Thomas and Alma (Christianson) Mickelson.

Jeanette married John Richard on May 10, 1946, at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church parsonage. Jeanette and John made Swiss cheese at the Miller Cheese Factory, in Woodford, and the Barber Cheese Factory, in Barneveld. In 1955, they began a new adventure in farming and continued until retirement in 1982.

Jeanette was a member of the Mount Horeb ELC Church and a former member of the Blue Mounds Lutheran Church for 45 years. She served on the Council, served as Sunday School Coordinator, taught the Bethel Series, and remained active in her church all her life. She volunteered for many years at Ingleside Manor.

Growing up one of eight girls, the bond the sisters shared was strong. They would often get together to play cards, go dancing, and even traveled together. Family was important to Jeanette and was a big part of each of our lives; cherishing the addition of each grandchild. She will be deeply missed by her family but the love she shared with each of us hold so many wonderful memories.