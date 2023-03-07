FORT ATKINSON — Richard J. Radloff age 89 of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away March 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. Richard was born January 21, 1934, at the family home in the Town of Oakland to Arnold and Alice (Falk) Radloff. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School then spent 2 years in the Army stationed in Torrance California. After the Army “filled him” out he returned to Fort Atkinson and his coworkers and friends nicknamed him “Porky”, which has stuck with him to this day. On August 10, 1957, Rich married Helen Jean Nettum at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, Wis. In 1958 Rich returned to Fort Atkinson, after his stint in the Army, and worked maintenance for 43 years at Jones Dairy Farm. You could always find him with his ball peen hammer in hand. Following his retirement from Jones he drove semi-truck for various companies including Kelly Moss, where he would haul race cars to various tracks around the country. Rich was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and working on his truck and car.