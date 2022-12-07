July 28, 1940—Dec. 2, 2022

Richard Emerson, age 82, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 2, 2022. Dick was born on July 28, 1940, in Madison and lived his entire life in the DeForest area.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mollyann; parents Earl and Alice Emerson; sister, Jeanne; and brother, Alan.

He leaves behind two sons and their families, Scott, Jana and Kya in New Berlin and Jim, Anne and Isabelle in DeForest.

Dick was a newspaper man all of his life. He grew up living over the DeForest Times office. His first job after college was at Madison Newspapers where he worked for nine years. He took over ownership of the DeForest Times-Tribune and, along with his wife, ran the Times-Tribune and Prairie Valley Shopper for 30 years. In 1986, they bought the Poynette Press and added it into the DeForest Times Publishing Co. After they sold their newspapers, he remained on in advertising sales and continued to write his column “D NEWS.” He continued to write the “D NEWS” column even after he left the newspaper office.

Dick and Molly enjoyed their retirement years, in which they had many travels around the United States, Canada and several countries in Europe. They cheered for the Badgers in seven bowl games. And they were always on the go for their granddaughters’ activities.

He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church. He was an usher and taught Sunday School for a few years.

Dick and Molly, enjoyed many happy times at their place on Beaver Dam Lake. He was on the board of directors for the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and served as Secretary-Treasurer of the organization for a few years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest and again from 10:00 AM until time of services on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest.

