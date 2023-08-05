Richard Dykstra

Aug. 2, 1931 - July 30, 2023

Richard "Dick" Dykstra passed away at the age of 91 unexpectedly on July 30, 2023. He got to take one last road trip and then finally joined his soul mate, his wife, Darlene Walker, who he married on March 28, 1953 and unfortunately went home to heaven six long years before him.

He was born on August 2, 1931 near Friesland, WI to Nellie (Havinga) and Jense Dykstra. He was their 8th child out of 11. He went to school in a one room schoolhouse only until the 8th grade. Ironically him and his family ended up making one of those schoolhouses their home.

He was a very hardworking man. He added a lot more changes and upgrades to that home and his other homes too. Even though he had a limited education he could build anything from the framing, wiring, plumbing, to the rooftop. One of his pride and joys was his sunroom that he added on their last home by the marsh. Him and Darlene enjoyed many quiet days watching their nature life right outside their room of windows.

His other passion, besides his family, was truck driving. He didn't quite drive through all 50 states, but he did at least over half of them. He was always willing to help others out and was very generous to funding many vacations with the family and always picking up all of the tab. Later in his life he found a love for monetary games of chance at HoChunk. He always called it Dr. HoChunk, as aches and pains always disappeared there.

Everyone always knew what dad thought from "that was his fish sandwich" to how long his fingers and toe nails should be: "Don't cut those too short!" and to his most famous quote: "Just don't worry about it".

Dick's first jobs were working on dairy farms. He did back breaking work in the leather tanning factory in Fond du Lac for many years. He drove truck for Stafford Trucking Company out of Portage. He was a self employed semi-truck owner for some years. He drove semi truck and gravel trucks and worked on road building crews. If it had wheels, he probably drove it. He had two tractors, even naming one Old Henry.

Dick was the one that bought a motorcycle in his 50's and then his whole family ended up getting cycles. The family had many happy weekends riding together. His great-grandson and great-granddaughter are racing now and continuing the tradition.

He retired from CC Link at the age of 63 and that didn't last long, retiring again at the age of 82 from his part time semi-truck transporting of peas and corn for the canning factory.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Lee) Chaon of Oshkosh; son, Randy (Pam) Dykstra of Dalton; grandchildren: Betina (Emily Romaine) Chaon, Heather Wright, Kayla (Aaron) Olds, Ashley (Tyler MacNeal) Wright, Kody Dykstra, Lesha (Ryan Gahart) Chaon, Kasey Dykstra; great-grandchildren: Kassidy (Aaron) Miller, Delilah Meyer, Kalob and Zoey Olds; great-great-granddaughter, Peyton Miller; sister, Marion Alsum; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dykstra; brother, Pete (Carol) Dykstra; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Sharlene; son, Rick; granddaughter, Kristina Griffin; brothers: Gerritt, Leo, and Louis DeBoer, and Jim Dykstra; sisters: Tillie Brotkouski, Nellie Ferge, Sarah Preuss, and Darlene Hein; brothers-in-law: Steve Brotkouski, Harvey Ferge, Arnold Preuss; sisters-in-law: Tena DeBoer, Sadie Syens DeBoer, and Sadie Van Herwaarden DeBoer.

Richard was a very hard working man and now he can rest and be with his wife again. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Richard will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Kingston Cemetery. Luncheon will be served following the cemetery service at the Legion Hall, 411 North South St., Kingston, WI .

