July 10, 1928 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — Richard “Dick” Vilstrup, of Madison, left this world on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 10, 1928, to George and Mabel Vilstrup and grew up on the family dairy and livestock farm in Luck, Wis. He graduated from Luck High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Donna Larson, in 1950. They were married for 64 years, enjoying a wonderful life together along with their family of three children.

Dick earned his bachelor’s degree from UW River Falls in 1952, majoring in Agricultural Education. He was also active in debate and oration, competing at the national level. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, specializing in administration and serving in the legal division in Seattle, Wash. Upon returning from the service, Dick taught agriculture and science and later joined the Central Livestock Public Relations Staff, traveling the Midwest.

Dick received his Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science in 1962, from UW Madison. Dick served several years as the State Extension Program Leader in Wisconsin Agricultural Extension and received the Award for Superior Service from the United States Department of Agriculture. He served as a professor at UW Madison in agriculture and marketing for thirty years, specializing in research and also teaching agribusiness and marketing. He taught hundreds of statewide leaders and managers, and he assisted several statewide and national organizations in mergers, consolidation and reorganization. He was also on the board of directors for Land ‘O Lakes, Mutual Service, Central Livestock, and Farm Credit Bureau.

Dick retired as a University of Wisconsin Emeritus Professor in 1980. He received numerous awards for teaching and research in the United States, Europe and Central America, including induction into the National Cooperative Hall of Fame and the International Adutt Continuing Education Hall of Fame. He was active locally in Madison West and Middleton Kiwanis for over forty years and was a member of both St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and West Middleton Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin on Bone Lake in Luck, Wis.

Dick is survived by his children, Mike (Jacquie) Vilstrup, Pam Pautsch and Kris (Rick Matson) Vilstrup; grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Ammann, Erik (Jessica) Vilstrup, Adam (Becky) Pautsch, Breahan Pautsch, Jamie (Beau) Forbes, Alex Matson and Karly Matson; his brother, Jim (Polly) Vilstrup; his sister, Mary Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Mickey Vilstrup, Betty Larson and Dannis Nagle; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, George and Mabel Vilstrup; brother, Bob Vilstrup; in-laws, Stanley and Esther Larson, Norma and Reuben Johnson, Bernie Schroeder, Bud Larson, Bev and Jerry Medvec and Roger Nagle; and niece, Linda Larson.

Dick’s family would like to thank his longtime doctors, Randall Haas and Gregg Heatley, for their many years of medical services. We also thank the wonderful staff at Oakwood, particularly Wendy and the third floor Tabor nursing staff, as well as Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent and compassionate care. Turns out the world is full of angels.

Due to the impending Holiday season, a memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with a visitation from 3 p.m. until the start of the service at 5 p.m. Later in the year, a graveside service and burial next to his beloved Donna will be held in Luck, Wis.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Village in Madison, Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, a charity of your choice, or simply lift a prayer and memory on Dick’s behalf.

