Richard “Dick” Ketterer, age 80, of Fennimore, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita; 4 children; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore and 10 a.m. to the time of service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of plants or flowers a memorial fund will be established in memory of Dick Ketterer.

