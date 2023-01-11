 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Dean "Orangie" Doran

Feb. 6, 1937 – Jan. 5, 2023

MCFARLAND—Richard Dean “Orangie” Doran, age 85, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Friday.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

