Feb. 6, 1937 – Jan. 5, 2023
MCFARLAND—Richard Dean “Orangie” Doran, age 85, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Friday.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420