ARLINGTON — Richard Donald Stiemke, age 57, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving brothers, after complications from pneumonia. He was born in Madison, Wis., on June 7, 1965, to Donald and Margaret (Schultz) Stiemke.

Funeral services will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at noon Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with Pastors Scott Schwertfeger and Jacob Scott officiating. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.