July 6, 1943 – Jan. 25, 2023

Richard Arlen Tygum, 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born July 6, 1943, in Baraboo, Wis., to parents Arnold and Bertha (Nelson) Tygum.

Richard was the oldest of nine children. He grew up on the east side of Madison. He attended Madison East High School. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served six years , two were spent in the Vietnam War and two years in the reserves. He was a proud U.S. Marine.

Richard moved out to Los Angeles, Calif., where he spent 30 years of his life. He was the life of the party and enjoyed spending time with friends. He started out as many do in LA bartending, eventually landed a job at Lockheed Martin and worked there for 20 years. Richard was an aviation enthusiast and enjoyed celebrating at the EAA airshow in Oshkosh each year and visiting his family.

At the turn of the century, Richard relocated to Moore, Okla., where he spent 20 years. Another hobby, which turned into a prosperous one, was his ability to play Texas Hold’em. He was a card shark and placed in many poker tournaments.

Due to health reasons, Richard moved home to Madison in 2020, and remained in the area until his passing. His wit, sarcasm, smile, warm spirit and ability to tell it like it is will be greatly missed. He was a caring brother and a cool, easy-going uncle who will never be forgotten.

Richard is survived by his siblings: Dale (Jean) Tygum, Anita Wick, Neil Tygum; and six nieces and two nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary; and his infant twin; Anita’s infant twin, brother Anthony; and sister, Linda.

A private service will be held in the spring for immediate family.