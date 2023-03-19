MCFARLAND—The most beautiful love story, heaven gained two angels. Richard “Peanuts” Eith, age 87, passed away from heart failure at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The next day, his beloved wife Elizabeth “Lizz” suffered a massive stroke. On Thursday March 16, 2023, she passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital. Lizz was 84. They met in high school and were married for 66 years.

Dick enjoyed yard work, waxing his collector cars, Mecum and Barrett-Jackson car and tractor auctions, NASCAR, the stock market, and fast cars.

Lizz enjoyed sewing, quilting, making beautiful cards, puzzles, computers, cooking and baking for her family, and her card club.

Together they enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, playing cards, dancing, bowling, camping, snowmobiling, laughing, making new friends wherever they went, and wintering in Harlingen, TX.

Both worked together at the McFarland Post Office for many years as rural mail carriers, retiring together in the 1990s.

They are survived by three children: Rich (Vicki) Eith, Patti (Scott) Wunsch, and David (Coleen) Eith; eight grandchildren: Brian (Alyson) Eith, Holly Pagel, Cristopher Eith, Richard O’Brien, Kelli (Clint) Starks, Krystal Sorensen, Tamika (Logan) Swinehart, Tara (Tanner) Ness, Tanessa Wunsch; many great-grandchildren; and wonderful friends.

Dick is survived by siblings, Ronald “Buster” Blum, Timothy Blum, and Dawn Guimond; and their families. Lizz is survived by her sisters: Sharron Sorenson and Shirley Nicholson; and their families.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Wilma Eith; brothers: John (Beverly) Eith, Jerry (Janice) Eith, Kenneth Eith, and Phillip Blum. Lizz was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nellie Thornton; sister, Linda (Terry) Erdahl; and brother-in-law, Pete Sorenson.

Together they were preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main Street, McFarland, with Fr. Stephen Brunner presiding. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following Mass. Burial will take place in St. William Cemetery in Paoli. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services Thursday at church.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or to Christ the King Catholic Church of McFarland.

A special thank you to special friend, Janet Geiger.

Please share your memories of Dick and Lizz by posting on their Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51, P.O. Box 105, McFarland

(608) 838-0655