COLUMBUS/LAND O’ LAKES — Rich Brouillard, age 68, passed away on January 22, 2023, due to complications from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Rich will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from noon until 4 p.m. at SAVANNA OAKS COMMUNITY CENTER in Fall River.

Memorials in remembrance of Rich may be made to Chetek-Weyerhauser Scholarship Foundation, 1001 Knapp St., Chetek, WI 54728; Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry, 125 Dickason Blvd., Columbus, WI 53925; or Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, P.O. Box 290, Waterloo, WI 53594.

