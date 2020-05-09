Rice, Margaret Thompson

She grew up in Milwaukee, attending St. Roberts Elementary School and Holy Angels High School. Margi received her bachelor's degree in English, Political Science, and Philosophy from Marquette University. She sold residential real estate for 20 years in Milwaukee. Later in life she received an additional degree in Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation from The College of The Desert in Palm Desert, Calif., where she supported the recovery of people struggling with addiction at the Betty Ford Center. Raising her seven children in Mequon, she encouraged athletics, dance, performing arts, playing instruments, outdoor adventures, and being self-sufficient. Margi’s values were consistent with those found in the prayers of Saint Frances, the Talmud, and other eclectic journeys of faith and spirituality. Margi was proud to be a founding member of the Separated and Divorced Group at St. James in Mequon. She worked toward justice for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Her children remember that she taught them to be kind, generous, loving, and charitable as well as the value of education. Margi moved to Madison in 2010. Her natural tendency to connect with others and her sense of humor led to beloved friendships that lifted her last ten years. She had a passion for the arts, loved to play the piano and paint. Her family and friends cherished her hand painted cards. Her lasting imprint on our lives, will always include a smile, a dash of clever/sideways wisdom; and most of all - sincere, compassionate, selfless love.