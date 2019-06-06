YUBA-Allan E. Rice. Survived by children, Allan (Cindy), Mary, and Bridget (Jim); stepchildren, Sandra, Rick, Diane, and Rodney; grandchildren, Kasey, Tarren, Tiffany, and Jeffrey; and brothers, Ed and John. Preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lucile, his first wife, Anna Mae, his second wife, Marjorie, a sister, Betsy, and a brother, Robert. Served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and worked at several other occupations afterward. For the past 30 years, he was a tour boat captain on the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells. He will missed by family, friends, and co-workers. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date in lieu of a visitation or funeral, as he donated his body to UW-Madison
