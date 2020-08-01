Rhodes, Terry A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/MUSCATINE, Iowa – Terry A. Rhodes, age 81, of Madison, Wis., and Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Boise, Idaho, on May 10, 1939, to Kenneth L. and Mary Rhodes. Terry graduated from Boise High School in 1957 and studied at University of Minnesota, where he met his wife, Diane. The two married on Sept. 7, 1962, in Minneapolis, Minn. After graduation from U of M, Terry pursued graduate studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He went on to a long career with the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau, as a fiscal analyst and later as the Assistant Director of the Bureau until his retirement in 2005. He was highly regarded in his field.

Terry was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hiking and camping. In his retirement, he traveled coast to coast, visiting numerous national parks, especially those in his beloved Rocky Mountains. He was a voracious reader with a strong interest in history, current events, and public policy. He was a devoted family man who always insured that those he loved were well cared for.