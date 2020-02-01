Reynolds, Ryland Roy

MADISON/GRANDVIEW — Ryland Roy Reynolds, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 18, 2020, at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, in Muskogee, Okla. He lived, for many years, in Madison and resided in Grandview, Wis., at the time of his death.

Riley was born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Boscobel, Wis. to Olen and Leta Bell Reynolds. He joined the Navy, at age 17, and proudly served in both World War II and the Korean war. He served during Operation Crossroads, where they conducted nuclear weapons tests at Bikini Atoll.

He married Judith Mergen on Sept. 5, 1953. He was a gifted home building contractor and built the Madison area houses, where they raised their family. He also built their beloved Northwoods home, where they lived for the last 35 years.

Riley is survived by his wife; daughters, Debbie (John) Biesemeier and Shelly (Gary) Masloski; son, Barry (Susie) Reynolds; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces; nephews; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, four sisters and a daughter, Kristie (Randy) Cady.

A celebration of Riley’s life will be held at his son’s house (4405 Upland Ct., Middleton, Wis.) on March 7, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Special thanks to his medical team and the staff at the VA hospital who provided loving and respectful care, to both Riley and his family.

