LODI—Roy R. Reynolds, age 85 went home to be with his Lord on Nov. 23rd, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born in Lodi, Wis. on Aug. 18, 1934, to Ralph and Vera Reynolds. He was raised on a champion beef cattle farm in Lodi and was always proud to tell others about the farm.
He resided in Oregon, Wis. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1953. Joined the Army and served in the Army Corps of Engineers. He was an avid sports fan his entire life and while in the Army he coached a basketball team. He loved the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs baseball team. He enjoyed going to his grandson Tyler’s football games at Waunakee. Roy worked at Madison Newspapers and also at the Carnes Company in Verona, Wis. for 25 years where he met his wife, Mary. Roy accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1983 which changed his life forever. His favorite verse from the OT was from Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” Roy quoted it often and found strength and comfort in it.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Richard Reynolds (Pam); daughters, Ann Skowronski (Mike), Crystal Lalley (Dan); stepkids, Lacy Campbell, Kimberly Reynolds and Jay Reynolds; grandsons, Tyler Reynolds Joseph Lalley and Gabe Lalley. Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer, Elvin. Howard, Hugh and Joseph; sisters, Grace, Helen Porter, and Ruth Paynter. A funeral service will be held at Stoughton Baptist Church, 125 County Road B, Stoughton, Wis. Sat., Nov. 30 at 10:00 a.m with visitation from 9:00 until the service. Services entrusted to FOSTER FUNERAL SERVICE, Madison