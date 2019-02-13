Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Peggy A. Reynolds, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at All Saints in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will take place St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A full obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Celebrate
the life of: Reynolds, Peggy A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.