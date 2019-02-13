MADISON - Peggy A. Reynolds, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at All Saints in Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will take place St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
A full obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.