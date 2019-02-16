MADISON - Margaret A. "Peggy" Reynolds, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the All Saints Community in Madison. She was born in Arena, on July 24, 1925, the eighth of nine children of Frank and Burnadetta (White) Sheehan. She graduated as salutatorian from Arena High School, attended Platteville Teachers College, and later received her bachelor's degree from UW-Platteville. Peggy began a 44 -year teaching career at Mounds Creek, a one-room school house in Arena, earning $200 for the 1947-1948 school year. She later taught in elementary schools in Lodi, Portage, West Allis, Baraboo, and Reedsburg.
Peggy married Hugh Reynolds on May 10, 1975, in Lake Delton, and they made their home in Reedsburg. Together they enjoyed traveling, bowling, spending time with family and friends, and attending countless sporting events. Proud of her Irish heritage, Peggy especially enjoyed a trip they took to Ireland. Hugh preceded her in death on June 18, 1993.
Peggy moved to Madison in 2005, to be closer to her sister Betty and her family and other relatives. She enjoyed being part of the All Saints Neighborhood.
Peggy had a strong faith and was active in the church. She enjoyed walking, sewing, Irish music, mystery books and, forever the teacher, creative and artistic activities. Peggy loved Wisconsin sports. She was an avid Brewers fan, a season ticket holder for Badgers football and basketball, and an owner of the Green Bay Packers. Her nieces and nephews greatly appreciated the games they got to see because of their Aunt Peggy.
Unhappy that she was the last of nine siblings left on earth, we find comfort in knowing that Peggy is now reunited with her family who went before.
In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by five brothers, Francis, Curtis, Harland, Norman, and Bob Sheehan; and three sisters, Mary Digney, Betty Pailing, and Kathleen Kaderabek; stepson, Steven Reynolds; nephews, Tim Pailing and Terry Sheehan; niece, Katherine Kearney; and many in-laws. She is survived by Steven's wife, Linda Reynolds, their children Kristin (David) Williams and Ryan Reynolds; brothers-in-law, Paul Kaderabek and Roy (Mary) Reynolds; sisters-in-law, June Sheehan and Mary Sheehan; and many special nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will take place at St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the St. Barnabas Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 68, Mazomanie, WI 53560. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.