MADISON - Jennifer Anne Reynolds (Larson), lost her battle with alcohol addiction on Feb. 20, 2019. She was born in Madison in 1972, where she graduated from East High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from UW-Whitewater.
Jennifer is survived by her son, Aiden; her mother, Elaine Larson; her father, John (Ginny) Larson; brothers, Peter and Ryan (Brittany); her niece, Jordan (Ben) Cowan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. A private service to release Jennifer's ashes will be held at a later date.
This disease will not define Jennifer and it will not be her legacy, as substance abuse knows no boundaries. Our thanks and gratitude go out to (cousin) Kelly for going above and beyond in her care of Jennifer.
Rest in peace our dear sweet lady, we love you.