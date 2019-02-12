Try 1 month for 99¢

VERONA - William M. Rewey, age 91. passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

A celebration is being planned for later this spring. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

Celebrate
the life of: Rewey, William M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.