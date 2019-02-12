VERONA - William M. Rewey, age 91. passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A celebration is being planned for later this spring. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
MOST POPULAR
Annual or trial options Cancel anytime
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
VERONA - William M. Rewey, age 91. passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A celebration is being planned for later this spring. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Jack Kammer, the man responsible for a longstanding and popular holiday lights display on Madison's Near West Side, died Thursday night after complications from a fall, his son confirmed Friday. He was 83.
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.