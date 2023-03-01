Feb. 20, 1947—Feb. 23, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Rev. Sue Moline Larson died on February 23, 2023, at University Hospital, Madison, WI. She was born on February 20, 1947 in Waukon, IA, to Russell and Myrtle (Cayler) Moline.

After high school, Sue attended Luther College, Decorah, IA. She graduated from Wayne State Teachers College (Nebraska) with a BAE in English Education. That was where she met Terry Larson. They were married on June 21, 1969, at Zion in Waukon.

She taught Middle School and High School English in Iowa and GED English classes at Ellsworth AFB before enrolling in Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, IA. Upon earning her Master of Divinity degree in 1983, Sue and Terry accepted a joint call to ministry at Bristol Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie. Her subsequent ministry included being Director of Lutheran Office for Public Policy in Wisconsin, and a shared call with Terry to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Watertown.

Sue is survived by her husband; son, Jonathan and Sheetal Singh, parents of beloved grandchildren: Noah and Talia of Berkeley, CA; and son, Erik of Madison, WI. She is further survived by her siblings: Russell Moline, Waukon, IA, Marjorie Swanson, Cortland, OH, Evelyn Nold, Waterloo, IA, Sharon Smith, Des Moines, IA, Robert Moline, Genoa, WI; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Moline, Lacrosse, WI; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Richard and Roger; brothers-in-law: Lester Smith, Don Nold, and John Swanson; and sister-in-law, Marlene Moline.

Her funeral service will be at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Hwy. M, Middleton on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. Waukon, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to a scholarship fund to support students studying environmental justice and advocacy. Hafemeister Funeral Home, Watertown, is serving the family. For her full obituary, please go to hafemeisterfh.com.