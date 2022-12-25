July 5, 1937—Dec. 18, 2022

MADISON—Rev. Bette H. Duff, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022. She was born in Hyattsville, MD, to Marie Rimmer Haney who, with the help of Bette’s grandmother, aunts and uncles, raised Bette in the College Park neighborhood developed by her British ancestors during the early 1900s.

In 1959, Bette graduated from Bryn Mawr College, PA. Her extensive resume of professional interests included working at the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries in Washington DC as a Library Researcher for the environmental author Rachel Carson, Clerk for U.S. Army Intelligence in Heidelberg, Germany, Assistant Instructor of Biology at Case Western Reserve and Yale University, and Instructor for 7th-9th grade science in Charlottesville, VA.

Bette moved to Madison, WI, in 1975, with her husband and two sons. She received her Master’s degree in English Literature at UW Madison, which grew into a passion for teaching both Integrated Liberal Studies and English as a Second Language to foreign students. Her extensive volunteerism through John Knox Presbytery eventually led her, at age 53, to attend McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, IL, receiving a PhD in Preaching. She served as Associate Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison, WI, from 1994—2004.

Those who knew Bette appreciated her keen sense of humor, quick laughter, and sincere compassion for everyone regardless of background, fundamental beliefs, or values. She had a warm magnetism that set her apart and carried until her final days. She was a caring mother, devoted friend, and inspiration to many.

Bette is survived by her sons and their families: Timothy P. Duff, wife, Susan, and their son, Nigel, of Aurora, CO; and Peter S. Duff, wife, Mary, and their daughters: Phoebe and Luella of Maple Bluff, WI. She is further survived by her former husband, Thomas A. Duff, of Hilton Head, SC.

A celebration of Bette’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 7, 2023, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd, Madison. Visitation will occur from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Bette’s name to Agrace Hospice of Madison. Her family would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Attic Angel Place, UW Hospital, and BrightStar of Waunakee for their love and compassion toward Bette.