Reuter, Don L.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Don L. Reuter, born June 6, 1933 died May 31, 2020, just 6 days short of his 87th birthday. Don was born in Roxbury and was the youngest of Adelbert and Sarah Reuter's 13 children. Preceded in death are his parents and siblings Adelia, Elmer, Roman, Loraine, Flora, Carl, Jeanette, Erna, Adeline, Rosella and Leslie.

He is survived by his wife of 63½ years, Marlene (Ringelstetter) and his sister Audrey Schutz. Don was a proud father, grandfather and papa of five children Kris (Bruce) Houtler, Marc (Marietta) Reuter, Lori (Jeff) Beehler, Amy (Bill) Nelson, Sherri (Doug) Helgerson; ten grandchildren Emily, Donovan, Hannah, Marina, Mariah, Martina, Vic, Kirsten, Gage and Cole; and five great grandchildren, Brooks, Evelyn, Willow, Linnea and Matilda. Also surviving is an extensive Reuter family.

For over 60 years, Don was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #314. As a life-long outdoorsman, Don was proud to pass his knowledge and love of hunting and fishing down through the family to his great grandchildren.

The stories and jokes that Don shared with friends and family will keep him with us forever. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Don Reuter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.