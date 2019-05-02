Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Barbara Jane (Conlin) Reuter, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Madison, with the Rev. Randy Timmerman presiding. A light lunch for family and friends will follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

