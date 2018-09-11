BARNEVELD / EDGERTON—Charles “Chuck” Reukauf, age 61, died on Thursday, July 26, 2018, as a result of an accident, doing what he loved best riding his motorcycle. He was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Edgerton, to William and Elnora “Ellie” (Koel) Reukauf. Chuck was a free spirit and everybody’s friend. He was a member of the UAW local 2209.
Survivors include his mother, Ellie of Edgerton; his sister, Sharee (Phil) Witt of Edgerton; his brother, Bill (Kris) Reukauf of Phillips; five nieces/nephews, Amber (Jason) Lyons, Courtney (TJ) Noll, Abby (Travis) Larson, Shelby Reukauf, Willie Reukauf; four great-nieces and great nephews, Devon James-Witt, Nellie Lyons, Trey Noll, Pippa Lyons; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dad.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at ALBION PAVILION, 624 Albion Road, Edgerton.
The ELLESTAD CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 N 8th St., Mount Horeb, is serving the family.
(608) 437-5077